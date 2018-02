Keiro NW held its second annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Feb. 9, at the Westin Bellevue Hotel.

From the Super-Silent auction and the VIP Reception — the event grossed over $380,000.

The Keiro Café Fund-A-Need launched at the event and donors raised $100,000 for the project.

Keiro Café will transform the existing space adjacent to Keiro Garden, and offer residents and their loved ones a comfortable and welcoming space where they can relax and enjoy each other’s company.