Heroic actions of Asian American student and teacher during school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — A math teacher at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting last week, is being hailed a hero.

Instead of sending her students into the hallway when she heard the second fire drill go off at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Shanthi Viswanathan told her students to get on the floor and covered the windows, keeping them out of the reach and sight of the gunman, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“She was quick on her feet. She used her knowledge. She saved a lot of kids,” Dawn Jarboe,

the mother of one of Viswanathan’s students, told the newspaper.

A former student of the school, Nikolas Cruz, barged into Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day and killed 15 students and two staff members with an AR-15 automatic rifle.

Among the students killed was Peter Wang, 15. He was a Junior ROTC cadet who was last seen, in uniform, holding doors open and allowing other students, teachers, and staff to flee to safety. He was killed in the process.