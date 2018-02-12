Brandon Lee was appointed as Consul General of Canada in Seattle in 2017 — he is the first Asian from Canada to be a Consul General in Seattle.

Born in Toronto, Lee has a background leading management and innovation, and he has held several executive and management positions within the department.

Prior to serving in Seattle, Lee was Consul General of Canada in San Francisco from 2015 to 2017. Previously, Lee worked in the private sector as a pioneer in online banking in North America and with large-scale telecommunications and IT management consulting firms.