Changes to 2018 Children’s Parade

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The Northwest Asian Weekly and Seattle Chinese Post will hold their annual Lunar New Year Children’s Parade and Costume Contest on Feb. 11.

And this year, there are some exciting changes.

Gary Tang is the chair of the event. “The Lunar New Year Costume Contest brings children and their families to our vibrant International District to enjoy festivities and food,” Tang said. “Kids of color can revel in their cultural heritage while other Seattleites celebrate multi-ethnic holidays.”

This year, there will be a brand new contest and a chance to win restaurant gift certificates and other goodies, valued at $100. Submit a video, or link to a video (approximately 1:15 in length), of the parade by Feb. 18 to editor@nwasianweekly.com. The winner will be announced in our Feb. 24 issue.

If your child wants to participate in the parade, but doesn’t have a costume, one will be provided for you. However, you must pre-register ahead of time, provide your child’s age and size, and arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the parade. If you are among the first 20 to register, you will get a gift. Costumes worn in previous years’ parades are being donated, so there will be a variety for kids and parents to choose from.

Responding to feedback from parents in previous years, the contest will start a half hour earlier at 1 p.m., instead of 1:30 p.m.

The first place winner will get $150 in cash, second, $100, and third, $75. Every child who participates in the parade will have their photo published in the Northwest Asian Weekly, and receive a gift. If your group or organization has the highest number of contestants, you will receive an additional $100 cash, as part of the Publisher Award.

To pre-register, fill out the application and fax to 206-223-0626, or email to

rsvp@nwasianweekly.com.

Staff can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.