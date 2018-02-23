Bellevue Lunar New Year celebration

BELLEVUE — The Bellevue Collection, along with Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association and the Overseas Community Affairs Council – Republic of China (Taiwan), will hold a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 24 in Bellevue Square’s Center Court.

Marking the 7th year of bringing this celebration on the Eastside, this daylong Lunar New Year celebration runs from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. and will feature a Chinese Lion and Dragon Parade performance, dance, and events. There is something for all ages, including a coloring contest for children and a chance to win an $800 Bellevue Collection gift card.

For more information, go to lunarnewyear.bellevuecollection.com.