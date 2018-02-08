By Sun Lee Chang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

It’s time to roll up your sleeves as the serious work is about to begin in the Year of the Dog, which is set to begin on Feb. 16. The Dog is in the eleventh position of the Chinese Zodiac, which consist of 12 animals. Of the five elements of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water associated with the Zodiac animals, the upcoming year will be the Year of the Earth Dog.

The Earth Dog does away with the extraneous and gets down to the heart of the matter.

Committed to the core, the Earth Dog is all about heading diligently down a chosen path. One must be careful about misplaced loyalties, as they may not be necessarily beneficial to the ever faithful Dog. Be sure that trust is given only to those who are truly deserving.

Honest almost to a fault, the Dog’s message can be off-putting to those who are not accustomed to such frankness.

However, most will grow to appreciate the Dog’s direct nature, as well as its lack of artifice.

As the curtain closes fast on the Year of the Rooster and makes way for the Year of the Dog, here is a taste of what is in store for you in the areas of work and love in the New Year.

Rat

There is a price to be paid for predictability. Keep them guessing by doing something out of character for a change.

Work: Your personality shines through in the bit of artistry and flair that you incorporate into what you do.

Love: It’s not what you say, but rather what is unsaid that could mean the difference between harmony or conflict.

Ox

Simply knowing the recipe isn’t enough. As you continue to learn by doing, your ability to improvise should improve as well.

Work: Are you yearning to try something different? First, decide whether you are in it for the experience or the outcome.

Love: Old desires fade, but don’t go away completely. A stroll down memory lane should remind you why you chose to forgo it.

Tiger

Your ambition could cause you to risk more than you are willing to lose. Controlling that impulse is key to long-term stability.

Work: Whether it is real or feigned, your confidence should convince others to come on board with your plan.

Love: While it is no accident that opposites attract, you may be better served with a more compatible match.

Rabbit

Once you have started the process of expanding your horizons, there is no going back.

Work: Where there was once doubt, a newfound strength of purpose will take hold of you and inspire you to reach great heights.

Love: As new influences enter, it could prompt an evolution of how you see your current relationship.

Dragon

As you attempt to make sense of a series of recent events, the initial confusion will dissipate until you reach a point of clarity.

Work: Simply going through the motions isn’t enough for you. The search for something more could take you down an unexpected path.

Love: If you usually rely on your partner to organize an adventure, take the initiative this time and show what you can do.

Snake

The first round goes to you, but don’t forget that the prize at the end goes to the one who is able to set the pace.

Work: As challenges mount, so do the potential rewards. The latter is not guaranteed, so you must pay attention to the price you are willing to pay for success.

Love: Rather than the occasional grand gesture, the consistency of your affection is a far better aphrodisiac.

Horse

You are no stranger to pushing the envelope and the bigger the audience, the better. A period of introspection could yield a surprising discovery.

Work: Having laid the groundwork for what is to come, you are ready to take your craft to another level.

Love: During the process of self-discovery, you realize that what you need is far different from that which you had been gravitating towards until now.

Goat

Mastering the basics requires additional time, but it will prove to be well worth the effort when you come to rely on it again and again.

Work: Recognizing that a particular pattern has emerged enables you to predict and overcome the obstacles that could hinder your advancement.

Love: Too much game playing can be a turnoff for you, it could be a sign that you should seek other compatible company.

Monkey

Relying on your own sound judgment is preferable to hanging your hopes on something that might not come through.

Work: Use the experience of another to inform you on how you should approach your own journey.

Love: Waiting for someone to catch up to where you are? Allow them to catch their breath before proceeding on together.

Rooster

A distant glimmer is now a bright light that can no longer be ignored. Let it illuminate all that you do going forward.

Work: An old idea is valuable insofar as it informs how you should deal with a timeless situation that is unfolding.

Love: Something that once seemed solid is actually quite fragile, which means that you should handle with care.

Dog

Struggling to reconcile the pull in two divergent directions? No matter the result, it is important to stay true to yourself.

Work: Are you simply going along because you believe it is the next logical step? You have more power than you realize.

Love: Although it may not seem so to the casual observer, your actual contrition to the stability of the whole is significant.

Pig

A mere feeling can provide valuable intuition where you don’t have access to concrete tallies and figures.

Work: About to enter some unchartered territory? It can give you a chance to sharpen the skills that had been dulled over time.

Love: Two aspects of the same thing can look very different depending on your perspective. Comparing both views is important to minimize discord.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.