SAM curator Ishikawa honored

Seattle Art Museum (SAM) announced that Dr. Chiyo Ishikawa, SAM’s Susan Brotman Deputy Director for Art and Curator of European Painting and Sculpture, has been awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) by the French Minister of Culture.

The award was presented in a ceremony at the museum on Jan. 17, by Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, Consul General of France, based in San Francisco.

In receiving this award, Ishikawa joins a prestigious group of artists, writers, scholars, and producers recognized for fostering French arts and culture.

Ishikawa has been with SAM since 1990. She is also an adjunct professor in the Department of History of Art at the University of Washington in Seattle.