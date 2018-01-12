Portion of Hing Hay Park to close in late January

The southwest corner of Hing Hay Park will be fenced off from Jan. 16 to early February, while Studio Fifty50 installs the iconic artistic gateway structure for the park.

The gateway is the final design element in the park expansion project. It is a geometric red metal arch that will welcome the community into the park and define the entry. The abstract perforations in the gateway represent leaf patterns, an inclusive pattern representing all cultures in the Seattle Chinatown-International District. It is made of similar red metal used in the seating and stairs at the park.

In June 2017, Seattle Parks and Recreation opened the Hing Hay Park expansion. The project doubled the size of Hing Hay Park and serves as an important community gathering place for the neighborhood.