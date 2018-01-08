Northwest Asian Weekly

NW Asian Weekly Foundation endowment

Dean Mia Tuan (left) and Assunta Ng

On Dec. 7, Northwest Asian Weekly founder Assunta Ng met with Dean Mia Tuan at the University of Washington (UW) College of Education. Ng signed the Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation’s (our nonprofit arm) $100,000 endowment to support undergraduate students at the UW College of Education.

The funds were raised throughout 2017 in conjunction with the Asian Weekly’s 35th anniversary celebration. The scholarships will prioritize students who have financial need and also those who are first in their families to attend college.

