National Parks leader

Kaiwen Lee, Wilderness Inner-City Leadership Development (WILD) program manager at InterIm CDA, was recently named one of the National Parks and Conservation Association’s “10 under 40” leaders.

Lee, 30, has worked with a variety of partners to provide opportunities for youth, including outdoor leadership training and intergenerational enjoyment of the outdoors. Lee empowers the unique voices of students while honoring their cultural-ethnic identities and perspectives.

For the past 20 years, WILD’s leadership projects have engaged diverse high-school-aged youth from the greater Seattle area, including those from Asian Pacific Islander, immigrant and refugee families.