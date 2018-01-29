Locke on #MeToo panel

Mona Lee Locke, the former first lady of Washington state, along with Kari Tupper and Wendy Gillihan, took part in a Jan. 19 panel at the Seattle Rotary Club to discuss the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment, especially in the workplace.

Locke recounted a boss who insisted she work in his hotel room while he was not fully dressed, and a boss who kept putting his hand on her leg.

Now vice president of Strategy and Business Development for MG2 Design, Locke said, “For those of you who have companies, you need to get the message out that if you are harassed, you will be supported — not to get rid of a problem, but because that is your value.”