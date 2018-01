I read with dismay about the Moriguchis’ plan to grant access to the rooftop on the Publix Apartments to install cellular panel antennae and peripheral cell transmitters.

I share the concern of the ‘concerned citizen’ who resides in the ID/Chinatown, who wrote about this matter.

I just called the Uwajimaya administrative office to voice my shared concern and opposition, and to say I would no longer patronize Uwajimaya if this is accomplished.

Sincerely,

— Patricia Fong