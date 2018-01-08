Jon Sonoda of ICHS passes way

International Community Health Center (ICHS) pharmacy manager Jon Sonoda passed away on Dec. 23. Sonoda led ICHS’ three service pharmacies at the agency’s Chinatown, Shoreline, and Holly Park locations.

ICHS Foundation director Ron Chew said Jon’s generosity extended into the realm of charitable giving.

“During our year-end fundraising campaign, he would come by my office and say, ‘Ron, give me a form. Who should I made a check out to?’ I never even had to ask. That’s the kind of person he was.”

A Celebration of Life will be at the Wing Luke Museum on Jan. 27. All are welcome.

Sonoda is survived by his wife, Zoe. She has asked that charitable donations in Sonoda’s memory go to the ICHS Foundation.