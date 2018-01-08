James Ho confirmed to Fifth Circuit Court

The U.S. Senate voted on Dec. 14 to confirm James Ho as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Ho is the first Asian Pacific American to serve on the Fifth Circuit and the sixth active Asian Pacific American federal appellate judge.

“James Ho is nationally recognized for his legal acumen and we congratulate him on his historic confirmation,” said Pankit J. Doshi, president of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA).

Most recently, Ho was the first Asian Pacific American ever appointed to serve as the solicitor general of Texas, the state’s chief appellate and Supreme Court litigator.