Harvard releases early admissions decisions

Harvard released the early decisions numbers for the class of 2022 in early December, and out of 6,630 total applicants, 964 received acceptances, The Harvard Crimson reported.

The admission rate held flat this year with a 14.5 percent acceptance rate, even though Harvard received more early applicants for the class of 2022 than in past years.

The largest increase for a racial or ethnic group year over year was for Asian Americans, whose acceptance rate jumped from 21.7 percent a year before, to 24.2 percent. Harvard is currently facing a lawsuit alleging discrimination in admissions practices related to Asian Americans. The Department of Justice indicated it would investigate the matter.

Blacks comprised 13.9 percent of early admits, Latinos comprised 9.8 percent, and Native Americans/Native Hawaiians comprised 1.8 percent.

Harvard is an early action school, meaning that students can apply only to one school early, and have until May to decide if they want to accept. This policy differs from early decision, which requires a student to attend a school if they gain admission.

Regular decision Harvard applicants will find out their admissions status in the spring.