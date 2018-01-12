Governor’s office recruiting for Ruth Woo Fellowship

The office of Gov. Jay Inslee, in partnership with the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA), is recruiting individuals with a commitment to civil rights and equality for the Ruth Woo Fellowship.

The fellowship is named after the late Ruth Woo, a civil rights leader who fought for social justice and equality for all people. Over many decades, Woo mentored would-be chiefs of staff, county executives, state Supreme Court justices, and governors.

The Ruth Woo Fellow will be based in the governor’s office in Olympia and gain a hands-on learning experience in state government.

In addition, the Ruth Woo Fellow will have an opportunity to make important connections with community leaders and elected and public officials connected to Ruth Woo and to learn more about her life and work.

The first Ruth Woo Fellow, Reyleen Gogo, who was chosen last fall — was captain of Foster High School’s volleyball and softball team, a member of the National Honors Society, and president of the Pacific Islander Club, with a 3.8 grade point average. During her fellowship, she worked on the Boards and Commissions staff. Reyleen is currently enrolled at South Seattle Community College and hopes to become a teacher.

For information about the program and application process, go to CAPAA’s website at Capaa.wa.gov.