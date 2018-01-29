Duckworth will become first senator to give birth while in office

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois announced on Jan. 23 that she is pregnant with her second child.
The Democratic senator is due in late April — just weeks after her 50th birthday — and she will be the first sitting senator to give birth while in office.
“Bryan and I are thrilled that our family is getting a little bit bigger, and (daughter) Abigail is ecstatic to welcome her baby sister home this spring,” Duckworth said in a statement.
Abigail was born in November 2014 while Duckworth served in the House.
Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both her legs during combat in 2004, was born in Thailand.
