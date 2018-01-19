Community celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Several community leaders joined the 45th Annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 12, held by Seattle Colleges.

The theme this year was “Nonviolence in a violent world.”

The event at Mount Zion Baptist Church was emceed by KIRO 7 reporter Essex Porter and the keynote speech was delivered by Ijeoma Oluo. The attendees enjoyed gospel music by DaNell Daymon.

Dr. King led the civil rights movement and fought for racial equality. Seattle Colleges believes that everyone benefits with a lifetime of opportunity, and our individual success is made greater by the success of those around us.