Chinese woman gets 22 years in prison for killing daughter

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A Chinese woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in a fit of anger has been sentenced on Dec. 28 to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in Ohio.

Thirty-year-old Ming Ming Chen was charged with murder, but Stark County prosecutors changed that to involuntary manslaughter under a plea deal. Chen also pleaded guilty to evidence-tampering, corpse abuse, child endangerment and obstructing justice.

Her attorney says Chen lived in a violent household but takes responsibility for the death of Ashley Zhao.

The girl’s body was found hidden in the family’s North Canton restaurant after she was reported missing last January. Authorities alleged that Chen repeatedly hit the girl and that Chen’s husband helped to hide the body.

Chen’s husband earlier pleaded guilty to charges including obstructing justice and corpse abuse.