China’s 2017 movie ticket sales rise 13.5 percent

BEIJING (AP) — China’s total domestic movie ticket sales rose 13.5 percent in 2017 to $8.6 billion, a state news agency said on Jan. 1.

The top-grossing title was the mainland-made action picture “Wolf Warrior 2,” which took in $875 million, the Xinhua News Agency said, citing data from the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.

China is the second-largest global film market and is narrowing the gap with the United States, where last year’s domestic box office is estimated to have declined 2.6 percent from 2016 to $11.1 billion.

Mainland-made movies accounted for 54 percent of 2017 ticket sales, or $4.6 billion, according to Xinhua.

The No. 2-grossing title was the Hollywood action movie “The Fate of the Furious.”