Changes to Phoenix Chinese Cultural Center blocked for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A three-judge panel of the Arizona Appeals Court has blocked — at least for now — lower court rulings that would let a construction company make changes to the distinct exterior of Phoenix’s Chinese Cultural Center.

The judges on Dec. 27 stayed enforcement of a Dec. 1 Maricopa Superior Court decision lifting restrictions on the commercial complex, a move that could have allowed alterations to begin.

Members of the Asian community say the center’s Chinese-style exterior design should be preserved.

True North Companies has sought to renovate 98 of the 103 condominium units it owns at the site. Proposed renovations include overhauling the center’s iconic tile roof and prayer garden.

The owners of a restaurant in the complex appealed the Dec. 1 decision, arguing that renovation plans would drive away customers.