Seattle’s former deputy mayor Hyeok Kim and her husband Michael Parham welcomed the birth of their baby, Marc Edward Kim Parham, on Jan. 18, also the 89th birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and he was 19.25 long.

On Jan. 19, Kim wrote on her Facebook wall, “Baby Marc received a special and unexpected call of congratulations from President Barack Obama!”

Marc was named to honor Parham’s brother, father, and Kim’s family name.

Parham said both mom and baby are doing well.