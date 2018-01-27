Authorities say Texas couple ambushed, slain, robbed

The Associated Press

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a Houston-area husband and wife were ambushed and killed during a home robbery and the suspects later returned several times to the shooting scene.

On Jan. 16, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office released security video in the search for suspects in the deaths of Bao and Jenny

Lam. Deputies found the victims the night of Jan. 13 in their ransacked home in Spring after their son was unable to reach his parents.

Security video shows an SUV approaching the subdivision entrance the night of Jan. 11. Two men crawled under a gate. Authorities believe the Lams drove home and were attacked in their garage.

Guns and other valuables were taken, plus a Porsche Panamera that was found on Jan. 14 in a parking lot. Investigators believe the suspects returned to the home several times before the victims were found.