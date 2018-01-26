Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Features / APCC still seeks funding

APCC still seeks funding

By Leave a Comment

By Staff
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

At APCC’s 20th anniversary gala (2016), an audience member throws himself on stage, collecting cash, while Executive Director Faaluaina “Lua” Pritchard performs a samoan Taualuga dance. (Photo by Arlene Kiyomi Dennistoun)

The Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) will get $250,000 from the state towards building its new facility in the Point Ruston neighborhood in Tacoma.

Board Vice President Belinda Louie told the Northwest Asian Weekly that Gov. Jay Inslee included the money in the most recent state budget.

APCC is still working to secure the land and collaborating with several agents to raise a “couple million” more.

APCC marked its 21st anniversary in 2017 and is currently located in South Tacoma.

Once a month, APCC holds a “Taste of Asia” event where participants can learn to cook traditional foods from various countries.
And on Feb. 10, it will hold its 20th annual New Year celebration.

With the new facility, it intends to accommodate 47 countries and cultures in rooms dedicated to showcasing art and artifacts.

Plans also include a full grocery store, eight food courts, low-income senior housing, and rooms for demonstrations and other activities. Construction of the building is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

According to its website, the APCC attracts about 400,000 visits a year.

To donate to this project, go to asiapacificculturalcenter.org/buildingfund.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *