APCC still seeks funding

The Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) will get $250,000 from the state towards building its new facility in the Point Ruston neighborhood in Tacoma.

Board Vice President Belinda Louie told the Northwest Asian Weekly that Gov. Jay Inslee included the money in the most recent state budget.

APCC is still working to secure the land and collaborating with several agents to raise a “couple million” more.

APCC marked its 21st anniversary in 2017 and is currently located in South Tacoma.

Once a month, APCC holds a “Taste of Asia” event where participants can learn to cook traditional foods from various countries.

And on Feb. 10, it will hold its 20th annual New Year celebration.

With the new facility, it intends to accommodate 47 countries and cultures in rooms dedicated to showcasing art and artifacts.

Plans also include a full grocery store, eight food courts, low-income senior housing, and rooms for demonstrations and other activities. Construction of the building is expected to create hundreds of jobs.

According to its website, the APCC attracts about 400,000 visits a year.

To donate to this project, go to asiapacificculturalcenter.org/buildingfund.