ANA wins Airline of the Year award

All Nippon Airways (ANA) was the recipient of Air Transport World (ATW)’s 2018 Airline of the Year award — the second time in five years that the airline has received this prestigious award.

ATW cited ANA for several top accomplishments, built on a record of outstanding safety, performance, innovation, and service.

That has included new advances in customizing passengers’ needs at all stages of the airport experience, including the check-in counter, lounges, and at the boarding gate.

Yuji Hirako, president and CEO of ANA, said, “This has been a remarkable year for ANA as we continued to expand internationally, deliver the highest level of customer service, and differentiate ourselves in the competitive airline industry.”