Alcohol may be ‘very damaging’ to people with ‘Asian glow’

If your face flushes red after you sip half a bottle of beer, like many Asians, you could be doing more damage to your DNA from a night of drinking than other people.

A recent Cambridge University study found that mice exposed to a dose of alcohol roughly equivalent to a person drinking four or five pints of beer have observable DNA and chromosome damage in their blood cells afterwards.

And mice with the gene responsible for the “Asian flush” or “Asian glow” in humans show four times more DNA damage after a single dose of alcohol.

The study was published in the journal Nature earlier this month.

Professor Ketan (KJ) Patel who led the study said that some cancers develop due to DNA damage in stem cells, and drinking alcohol may increase the risk of that damage.