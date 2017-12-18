Zahn sworn in

Janice Zahn was sworn in by King County District Judge Lisa O’Toole as a new Bellevue City Councilmember for the Position 5 seat on Dec. 4. Her term officially began when the election was certified on Nov. 26.

Zahn previously served on the city’s Transportation Commission from 2013 to 2017.

An immigrant from Hong Kong, Zahn holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Washington Evans School, as well as a Master of Science degree in structural engineering and mechanics and a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, both from the University of Washington.