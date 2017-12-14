Season of giving

Photos & quotes compiled by Sam Le Except for Nate Mile’s photo
“The organization that I am giving time to is the Seattle Asian Sports Club, as a coach for the 12-year-old girls’ basketball team. The organization helps Asian American youths not only develop their sportsmanship, but also their commitment to community and leadership. I give my time to this organization because I grew up with them and found my community that shared values and traditions.” — Leslie Ikeda
“I give to the nonprofit FEEST, which is the Food Empowerment and Sustainability Team, as they do good equity work in the Delridge/White Center area. I believe in the importance of healthy eating and food equity for underserved communities and the importance of reclaiming foods that were indigenous to our ancestors.” — Tey Thach
“Nationally, I support St. Jude’s Hospital. I was so touched by the ad they ran. It reminded me of my daughter and brother who both died of cancer. It made me want to help to find a cure. Locally, I support the University of Washington’s Office of Minority Affairs. It helped me get into college. It gives many opportunities to students, who normally wouldn’t have and it changes their lives.” — Nate Miles, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, Eli Lilly
“We, the Vietnamese Eucharistic Youth Movement, are giving to Project Linus, a national project that supports children in orphanages, foster care, and homeless situations, especially through donating blankets to them. We as a youth group are handmaking 100 blankets to donate and support the children in most need throughout Snohomish County.” — Thao Nguyen & the Vietnamese Eucharistic Youth Movement
“I give to the POM Foundation, which is a group that supports the cultural heritage of the Lao Community through performances and visual arts, such as dance. I also give to the Southeast Asian Resource Action Center, as they are advocating for the underserved Southeast Asian American populations all around the nation.” — Ekkarath Sisavatdy
“I am giving to the International Community Health Services (ICHS) this year because I believe that a strong community starts with a healthy community.” — Tony Vo
