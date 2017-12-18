Rep. Santos presented with distinguished alumni award

State Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos is the 2017 recipient of The Evergreen State College’s Joseph Albert Dear Distinguished Alumni Award.

At the Return to Evergreen brunch in November, Santos paid homage to Dear — who the award was named after — and thanked Evergreen for providing her with the tools necessary for her to thrive in life.

Part of the class of 1985, Santos was elected to the Washington State House of Representatives in 1998, and has dedicated her career to the advancement of civil rights, women’s rights, economic justice, environmental justice, and affordable housing.