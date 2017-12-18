NW Asian Weekly/Seattle Chinese Post receive Impact Award

The Northwest Asian Weekly and Seattle Chinese Post were honored with the William D. Bradford Minority Business of the Year award on Dec. 5.

Publisher Assunta Ng accepted the award at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Seattle.

The 2017 Impact Awards is an annual event held by the University of Washington Foster School’s Consulting & Business Development Center — to recognize business, civic, and student leaders who have made a substantial impact in growing businesses and jobs in underserved communities and accelerating students’ careers.