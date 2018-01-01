Mayor Durkan announces police search committee members

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced on Dec. 22 the members of her Police Search Committee who will assist in a national search process to find the best candidates for Seattle’s next police chief.

Led by four co-chairs, this committee will work with a national search firm to gather and screen applications following a series of community meetings to collect community input and create the chief’s job description.

“The next police chief must be a leader with unquestioned integrity and someone who can both ensure public safety and hold the respect and confidence of rank-and-file police officers and our communities,” said Durkan.

“Before making any recommendations, our Police Search Committee will be listening to our residents, including those communities that have the greatest distrust of police and the criminal justice system, and who face the bias and institutional racism of our current system.”

The 25-member committee is comprised of a broad range of community leaders, including Jimmy Hung of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Sonny Nguyen of the Chinatown International District Public Safety Steering Committee.

The committee will hold its first meeting in early January. After conducting interviews with applicants, the committee will submit its recommendations to Durkan.