LETTER: Uwajimaya response

As long time business owners and community members of Seattle and the Chinatown International District, Uwajimaya and the Moriguchi family are fully committed to the well-being of our community, residents, employees, and customers.

Our responsibility is not taken lightly, and we thoughtfully scrutinize the business decisions we make, utilizing independent professional experts when needed, to ensure our decisions follow all required procedures, rules and codes and bring a positive benefit to our community, including the health and safety of our neighborhood.