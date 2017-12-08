LETTER: A BOLD approach to fighting Alzheimer’s

Dear Editor,

Someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia every 66 seconds. It is time we change our thinking on Alzheimer’s disease. This is a public health issue. Dr. David Satcher, our last U.S. Surgeon General, called it “the most under-recognized threat to public health in the 21st century.”

Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the U.S. With two-thirds of its annual costs being borne by Medicare and Medicaid, it is an issue that demands more attention from our government.

I have had relatives affected by this disease. They were wonderful people who cared for me and for my wellbeing. I understand the physical and emotional costs of the disease.

Congress has a chance to take decisive action passing the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association. This new bill would create an Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure across the country to implement effective Alzheimer’s interventions like increasing early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk, and preventing avoidable hospitalizations.

Please join me in asking our federal representatives Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, and Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, to fight for the 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s by cosponsoring the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act.

Very truly yours,

— John Moritsugu, Ph.D.