Kin On’s new CEO

Kin On’s Board of Directors announced on Dec. 7 that it has appointed Nigel Lo as Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 1, 2018.

After 32 years, current CEO Sam Wan is set to retire on Dec. 31. He will work with Lo to ensure a smooth transition.

“Nigel emerged as the best and most qualified candidate, and this was confirmed during his interviews with the Search Committee and Kin On Board members,” said Dr. Grace Wang, Kin On Board and Search Committee member. “I was especially impressed with Nigel’s leadership experience at Boeing and his special interest in mentorship.”

Lo retired from Boeing in 2015. He also served on the Kin On Board, and as its president from 2002-2003. Under his leadership, Kin On developed a satellite office in the Chinatown-International District to offer support and services to those residing at home. Kin On Home Care is now one of the largest home care providers for the Asian community in King County.