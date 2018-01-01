Jane Kim is running for mayor of San Francisco

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

SFGate reported that San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim is running to be that city’s next mayor, following the sudden death of Ed Lee.

Kim signaled her intent to enter the 2018 mayoral race on Dec. 20, requesting nomination papers from the city’s Department of Elections. She and any other candidates eyeing a run for mayor have until Jan. 9 to file the necessary paperwork.

Kim was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2010. She ran an unsuccessful race last November to replace termed-out state Sen. Mark Leno. She was beaten by fellow Supervisor Scott Wiener, but the race may have boosted her recognition with San Francisco voters, particularly after her high-profile endorsement from then-presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Before being elected to the board, Kim, San Francisco’s first Korean American elected official, worked as a community organizer for the Chinatown Community Development Center and served as president of the San Francisco Board of Education. She’s also worked as an attorney at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights.