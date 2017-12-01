Beacon Hill Air & Noise Pollution Community Action Plan

The El Centro and EPA collaboration project is launching the Beacon Hill Air & Noise Pollution Health Community Action Plan (CAP) on Dec. 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Centilia Cultural Center at 1660 South Roberto Maestas Festival Street in Seattle. All are invited.

Through the years, Beacon Hill residents have been concerned about air and noise pollution. In particular, they organized from 2010 to 2012 to address Greener Skies that resulted in increasing airplanes flying over Beacon Hill. This time, 467 people who live, work, play, and/or pray in Beacon Hill gave ideas to address air and noise pollution and health impacts in the CAP in the 24 community meetings held this summer.

“We had to conduct the meetings in five ethnic languages other than English. Our population is close to 80 percent people of color with 44.4 percent born outside the United States, and more than 30 percent who don’t speak English well,” said Maria Batayola, project coordinator. “Without our multilingual teams, we would not have had an inclusive dialogue.”

For more information, go to elcentrodelaraza.org/ejbeaconhillseattle.