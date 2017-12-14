By Staff

SEATTLE — Bakeman’s Restaurant, a cafeteria-style sandwich shop on 122 Cherry Street in Pioneer Square, is closing its doors on Dec. 22.

Owner Jason Wang, whose father opened the shop in 1970, told Seattle Magazine he is turning 66 next year and plans to close the business before then.

“My two boys have been coming over to help me the last couple years. And they were thinking about taking over, and they just decided it’s just a little bit too hard for them to do it,” Wang told KOMO 4.

“Business is still great,” Wang said. “It’s actually the best it’s been in years.”

He had hoped to find a new owner, but a possible deal fell through. “I really wish someone had bought [it],” Wang said.

There’s hope the restaurant could reopen.

Seattle Magazine reported, “Wang is leaving the door open for some sort of return. His retirement plans so far are to ‘goof around’ and if he gets bored, he will consider starting a new, smaller place, maybe with his sons.”