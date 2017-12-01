Predictions and advice for the week of December 2 – December 8, 2017

Rat — Do you feel as if you are on the outside looking in? It’s not enough just to show up, you must participate as well to be truly a part of the action.

Ox — It is no secret that you are most comfortable when you are in control of the details, but letting go occasionally can be a surprisingly freeing experience.

Tiger — If you are unsure about where you are headed, don’t be afraid to hit pause. You can always resume when you are ready to go.

Rabbit — Are you nervous about living up to your recently expanded role? Just remember that your skills got you there in the first place.

Dragon — Although you may have some initial reservations, a positive attitude mixed with pure determination makes you an unstoppable force.

Snake — Something you lost long ago will soon be found again, but it may not hold the same appeal that it once had.

Horse — Your imagination could lead you into unfamiliar territory. Thankfully, you revel in the process of discovering new and interesting things.

Goat — As focused as you are on getting everything done, it is also important to set aside time to relax.

Monkey — Are you going back and forth on whether to accept a pending invitation? If you decide to go, make sure you are doing so because you really want to be there.

Rooster — You are at your best when you are open to what is around you. At the very least, it leads you to newfound opportunities.

Dog — While it may not be what you had planned, don’t let your expectations keep you from enjoying what is actually happening.

Pig — Friends don’t necessarily have to agree on everything. Just don’t let your differences come between you.