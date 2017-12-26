Assunta Ng honored with Washington State Community Service Award

Assunta Ng, founder of the Northwest Asian Weekly, and Gregg Alex and Dora Krasucki, founders of the Matt Talbot Center, were honored on Dec. 12 in Olympia.

The Washington State Community Service Award was presented to Ng by Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib and Secretary of State Kim Wyman. Ng received a check of $250 for the Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation’s scholarship funds.

Alex and Krasucki received the Washingtonian of the Year Award — recognizing the work they have put into the past three decades, helping the neediest recover from the hardest of setbacks. They also received a $250 check to give to their favorite charity.

The awards are given to those who have demonstrated leadership, selflessness, generosity, and compassion in their service to others. This event was sponsored by the Association of WA Generals and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.