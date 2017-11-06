Tamaki on UW Board of Regents

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Blaine Tamaki to the University of Washington (UW) Board of Regents last month. Tamaki graduated from the UW in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and is also an alumni of the UW Law School, where he received his Juris Doctor. Tamaki is a longtime resident of Yakima and has practiced as a trial lawyer for 35 years. He founded Tamaki Law in 1994 and has record-breaking settlements in cases throughout the Northwest.

Blaine is currently vice president of the Washington State Association of Justice (WSAJ), and in 2012, he received the distinguished “Trial Lawyer of the Year” award.