Sikh wins after being called terrorist in f lyers

Associated Press

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Ravi Bhalla was elected mayor on Tuesday — becoming Hoboken’s first Sikh mayor.

Bhalla was labeled a terrorist in slanderous flyers left on car windshields on Nov. 3 — only days before the election.

In red letters above Bhalla’s photo, the flyers read, “Don’t let terrorism take over our town!”

The Indian American politician called the flyers troubling in a Twitter post.

Bhalla told supporters at a campaign event, “Now is the time we come together and see who we can work with to bring this city forward.”

Bhalla succeeds Dawn Zimmer, who decided not to seek a third term in office.