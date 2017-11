The tennis team from Seattle representing the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Pacific Northwest Section, was runner-up at the USTA League 18 and over 6.0 Mixed Doubles Championships held at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala. on Nov. 5.

The Seattle team lost to a team from San Diego, Calif. in the championship match. Earlier in the day, the Seattle team defeated a team from the San Juan, Puerto Rico area.