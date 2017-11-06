SCIDpda annual fundraiser

Guests enjoyed dinner, entertainment, and an auction at the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda)’s 2017 annual fundraiser on Oct. 6.

Held in the Panoramic Room of Pacific Tower, the fundraiser provides critical support for SCIDpda and its programs, which include senior services (Legacy House), community economic development (IDEA Space), property management (affordable housing and retail space), and real estate projects.

The event raised over $97,000.