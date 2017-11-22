PICTORIAL: Thank you, Veterans!

Replicas of the Congressional Medal of Honor were presented to local Filipino World War II veterans on Nov. 15 at the International Drop-In Center. (Photo by Gina Israel)
Congressional Medal of Honor recipients seated are (L-R) Escolastico Galarosa – 100, George Schinzing, Julian Nicolas – 91, Gregorio Garcia – 94, Bienvenido Mendoza – 90, Joe Taton Sr.- 101, and Presciliano Credo – 95 (Photo by Gina Israel)
From left: Frank Nishimura, Tosh Tokunaga, Kim Muromoto, Frank Hori, Jimmie Kanaya, Mickey Hiroo, and Victor (Junks) Ikeda (Photo by Gary Lott, Military Sea Hawkers)
Art Ceniza, son of Florentino Ceniza – 104, living in the Philippines, is presented the congressional medal by Mayor-elect Jenny Durkan with Alfie Alvarado-Ramos, director, Washington Department of Veterans Affairs. (Photo by Gina Israel)
Victor (Junks) Ikeda (Photo by Gary Lott, Military Sea Hawkers)
Frank Ray, Dolores Sibonga, and Oscar Hilman (Brigadier General, US Army, Retired) (Photo by Jason Cruz)
Passing out roses to the Vietnamese Veterans (Photo by George Liu)
Family members of the late Tran Don at the Nov. 18 Vietnam War Veterans appreciation dinner at Tea Palace Restaurant. (Photo by George Liu)
Nick Rock is holding NWAW paper with his picture printed in Blog section (Photo by George Liu)
