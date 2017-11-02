Martial arts studio owner arrested, investigated for child rape

By Staff

Renton, Wash. — Police in Renton arrested a man suspected of having sexual contact with an underage female student at his martial arts studio on Oct. 11. The suspect is the owner of the studio, which is located in the Cascade neighborhood of South Renton.

On Oct. 25, a search warrant was executed on the studio in question. Parents who may be concerned that their children may have also been victimized are asked to contact Det. Tracie Jarratt at 425-430-7526 and reference case 17-12449.

The investigation began when the girl disclosed inappropriate sexual activity to her parents, and they in turn reported the allegation to the Renton Police. The complaint alleges that the suspect engaged in sexual activity with the 10-year-old at the studio on several occasions.