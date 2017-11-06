KING 5 anchor Lori Matsukawa received the Dr. Samuel E. Kelly award at the University of Washington (UW)’s annual MAP Bridging the Gap Breakfast on Oct. 28.

Dr. Stephen Sumida was also recognized at the event with a Distinguished Alumni Award.

Founded in 1994, the Multicultural Alumni Partnership (MAP) is dedicated to promoting diversity at the UW and in the UW alumni community.

The annual breakfast celebration recognizes the recipients of the MAP scholarship and the service of alumni and friends who have made a difference for diversity at the UW.