Man arrested for murder, and released

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

SEATTLE — A 20-year-old man, who turned himself in to police on Nov. 13 in connection with a murder and robbery in South Seattle last year, was released from jail last week.

Arshawn Mason briefly appeared in a King County courtroom the afternoon of Nov. 14.

He is accused of shooting and killing My-Linh Nguyen near the Othello light rail station on Dec. 15, 2016 — just steps from her front door. Nguyen was on her way home from work when a man tried to steal her purse. She refused to give it up and he dragged her along the sidewalk. The man then shot Nguyen multiple times in front of her son, who had come out of the house when he heard his mom yelling for help.

Mason’s family and his lawyer say he’s innocent and that Seattle police arrested the wrong person.

In August, police were contacted by a witness identifying Mason as the alleged killer. Police then put together a photo montage and showed it to Nguyen’s son — and he reportedly identified Mason as the shooter.

On the night of Nov. 13, Mason showed up at police headquarters with his lawyer and was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder and robbery.

Authorities can hold an arrested person for only three business days before either filing charges or releasing the suspect. The King County Prosecutor’s Office said on Nov. 16 hat there was more investigation to do. It’s not clear if Mason remains a suspect in this case.