New energy efficient affordable housing proposed for 1253 S. Jackson St. by Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI). (Runberg Architecture Group)

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) held its annual gala and auction on Nov. 3 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle.

LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee (left)

The event, attended by more than 300 people, helped to raise $445,000 and it celebrated the organization’s 26th anniversary.

Each year, LIHI provides affordable housing, urban rest stops, and supportive services to over 10,000 men, women, and children.

