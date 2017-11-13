The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) held its annual gala and auction on Nov. 3 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle.
The event, attended by more than 300 people, helped to raise $445,000 and it celebrated the organization’s 26th anniversary.
Each year, LIHI provides affordable housing, urban rest stops, and supportive services to over 10,000 men, women, and children.
Comments
