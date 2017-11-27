Lee Lambert named top community college CEO

Pima Community College Chancellor Lee D. Lambert was named Chief Executive Officer of the Year by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) last month — the highest honor for a community college CEO.

A U.S. Army veteran, Lambert was born in Seoul, South Korea, grew up on three continents, and graduated from high school in the Olympia, Wash. area.

Additionally, Lambert was named top CEO for the Pacific Region of the five-region ACCT in July, and received the Marie Y. Martin CEO of the Year Award at ACCT’s 2017 Leadership Conference in September.