Jenny Durkan appoints Asian American deputy mayors

SEATTLE — For the first time in Seattle’s history, the city will have two Asian American deputy mayors. Mayor-elect Jenny Durkan unveiled her full transition committee on Nov. 13.

Mike Fong and Shefali Ranganathan will be the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

Fong was former Mayor Ed Murray’s chief of staff — he left that role recently to become chief operating officer for King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Fong said Durkan has a “progressive, inclusive vision” for Seattle. “I’m eager to get to work quickly to effectively address the biggest challenges facing our residents. From the affordability and homelessness crisis to the threat of the Trump administration, Jenny is ready to fight for our values and act on bold plans that make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Fong.

Ranganathan is executive director of Transportation Choices Coalition, a statewide advocacy group where she has worked for a decade.

Durkan will take office on Nov. 28, when the results of her Nov. 7 election win over Cary Moon are officially certified. Durkan is taking over earlier than usual because Murray resigned as mayor in September.

Tim Burgess, formerly a City Councilmember, has been serving as temporary mayor since Murray stepped down, and Council President Bruce Harrell declined the job.

